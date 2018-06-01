Bear captured after spending week roaming small Louisiana city - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bear captured after spending week roaming small Louisiana city

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
A bear spent the last week roaming Winnfield, Louisiana (Source: Joshua Maxwell) A bear spent the last week roaming Winnfield, Louisiana (Source: Joshua Maxwell)
A bear spent the last week roaming Winnfield, Louisiana (Source: Joshua Maxwell) A bear spent the last week roaming Winnfield, Louisiana (Source: Joshua Maxwell)
A bear spent the last week roaming Winnfield, Louisiana (Source: Joshua Maxwell) A bear spent the last week roaming Winnfield, Louisiana (Source: Joshua Maxwell)
LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

A four-legged surprise recently wandered into a small Louisiana city.

A black bear was spotted about a mile outside of Winnfield during the weekend of May 26-27, then made its way into town, according to Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan. There were several sightings of the bear in town over the past week.

Jordan says the bear weighed around 350 to 400 pounds. The bear climbed into a tree in a Winnfield resident's yard Thursday night and stayed there until morning. A specialist from the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries tranquilized the bear Friday afternoon, allowing it to be captured.

While the bear made its way into residents' yards and while there were several sightings throughout the week, the bear caused no major damage.

Jordan said it's the first time he can remember a bear within the city limits of Winnfield. 

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will relocate the bear to another area away from people.

Louisiana black bears can grow up to six feet in length, according to information from the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Adult males weigh between 200 and 450 pounds (but can weigh more), and adult females weigh between 120 and 200 pounds. 

Louisiana supports bear populations in the Tensas River area in the northern part of the state, the upper Atchafalaya River Basin in central Louisiana, and the coastal population in the southern Atchafalaya River Basin. Black bears, particularly dispersing males, can be found anywhere in Louisiana.

For more information on bear safety, click HERE.

Louisiana black bears are usually non-aggresive, retreating animals that are harmless to people unless provoked or threatened. Harming a black bear is against Louisiana law.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-06-02 03:26:48 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

  • Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-06-02 00:41:59 GMT

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

  • Locals react to Kmart closing

    Locals react to Kmart closing

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-06-01 23:18:31 GMT

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly