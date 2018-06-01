Gun safety event held at Westlake Library - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Gun safety event held at Westlake Library

By Chandler Watkins, Reporter
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and Westlake Library partnered to talk to parents and their children about gun safety on Friday.

Parents say they have seen sad events too many times in the community.

"I notice in Westlake and Moss Bluff and our local areas we have so many problems with guns and children picking them up," says Brandi Felice, a mother of two boys.

Lieutenant Bryan Fontenot and Sergeant Cody Swallow went through several scenarios with the kids on how to handle guns in a safe manner. They also handed out gun locks after the event.

"You know, not to touch weapons they aren't familiar with. If they are familiar with the weapons and a grown-up is around or a police officer is around there is a safe way to handle them," says Fontenot. "But if they are not familiar with them and they've never come across them before and they happen to find them, the important thing to do is to not touch it at all and to tell a grown-up or a police officer."

Gun locks are available and free at several local law enforcement agencies across Southwest Louisiana.

Calcasieu Parish:

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office locations:

South Lake Charles Law Enforcement Center, 7098 Gulf Hwy., Lake Charles

Sulphur Law Enforcement Center, 1525 Cypress St., Sulphur

Vinton Law Enforcement Center, 1302 Center St., Vinton

DeQuincy Law Enforcement Center, 618 E. Center St., DeQuincy

Moss Bluff Law Enforcement Center, 115 Bronco Ln., Moss Bluff

Iowa Law Enforcement Center, 203 Hwy 90 W, Iowa

Central Lake Charles Law Enforcement Center, 2112 Moeling St., Lake Charles

Carlyss Law Enforcement Center, 4525 Hwy. 27 S., Sulphur

Starks Law Enforcement Center, 4352 Hwy 12, Starks

Bell City / Hayes Law Enforcement Center, 7085 Hwy 14 E, Bell City

Jefferson Davis Parish:

Jennings Police Department,110 N Broadway St, Jennings

Allen Parish:

Kinder Police Department, 807 3rd Ave, Kinder

Cameron Parish:

Cameron Parish Sheriff's Department, 119 Smith Cir, Cameron

Cameron Police Department, 10080 Gulf Hwy, Lake Charles

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

