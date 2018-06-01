2018 names for the Atlantic Season - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

2018 names for the Atlantic Season

By KPLC Digital Staff
(KPLC) -

Today is the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season. It runs from June 1, 2018, to November 30, 2018.

Atlantic tropical storms have been named by the National Hurricane Center since 1953.

Lists of names are used in rotation and re-cycled every six years. The names of deadly and devastating storms may be retired.

The 2018 names from the  National Hurricane Center are as follows:

  • Alberto
  • Beryl
  • Chris
  • Debby
  • Ernesto
  • Florence
  • Gordon
  • Helene
  • Isaac
  • Joyce
  • Kirk
  • Leslie
  • Michael
  • Nadine
  • Oscar
  • Patty
  • Rafael
  • Sara
  • Tony
  • Valerie
  • William

If more than 21 storms occur in a season the storms are then named from Greek alphabet, starting with Alpha, according to FEMA. This has only occurred once since this process started, which was during the 2005 hurricane season. That year, there were 28 named storms which extended all the way to Eta.

