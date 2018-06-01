2018 names for the Atlantic Season

Today is the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season. It runs from June 1, 2018, to November 30, 2018.

Atlantic tropical storms have been named by the National Hurricane Center since 1953.

Lists of names are used in rotation and re-cycled every six years. The names of deadly and devastating storms may be retired.

The 2018 names from the National Hurricane Center are as follows:

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Florence

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Michael

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

If more than 21 storms occur in a season the storms are then named from Greek alphabet, starting with Alpha, according to FEMA. This has only occurred once since this process started, which was during the 2005 hurricane season. That year, there were 28 named storms which extended all the way to Eta.

