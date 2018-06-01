Pain cream helps patients eliminate oral medication

Marie Gentry was diagnosed with osteoporosis, neuropathy, and scoliosis. She was living a life full of pain until she read a story on KPLC and met doctor Craig Morton and his creation of Acuplus.

"My husband had to take care of me and take me to all the appointments and everything after 8 and a half months. And I got on the appointment, I got in that car and I've been driving since," Gentry says.

Now with torn rotator cuffs and a continuation of her other painful diagnoses, Gentry rarely takes medication for the pain.

Doctor Craig Morton at the center for orthopedics created Acuplus as a way to help patients who can’t take regular pain medication.

"So many of my patients had limitations to taking medication whether it was trying to fight opioid addiction," Morton says, "Maybe they had side effects affecting the kidney, liver, stomach. Topical pain cream helped our variety of patients over the years and I felt like because I was in a position to treat people all day long, I could see what was working and wasn't working."

As patients tried different creams, Doctor Morton found the perfect mixture. Morton says, "Several of our ingredients have both pain-relieving properties and anti-inflammatory properties. So in addition to that, are ingredients have been known to decrease nerve pain and even being suggested as topical muscle relaxers"

Now, FDA approved, Doctor Morton is watching his patients flourish with the cream.

"It's really helping my patients improve their function,” Doctor Morton says, “They're able to do more and decrease pain and decrease the need for opioids and oral pain medication."

For Gentry, it’s been life-changing. "I don't go anywhere without putting my Acuplus on that's the first thing in the morning or last thing at night and in between in the daytime," she says.

You can purchase Acuplus on Amazon or at Imperial Health Center for Orthopedics.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.