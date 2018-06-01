APSO urges citizens to report litterbugs

Allen Parish has litter issues, according to a Facebook post from the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Police Jury only operates the parish dump sites two days a week due to lack of funding, preventing trash from going to the dump. This contributes to trash alongside roads in the parish.

APSO urges people to take a photo or get the license plate number of said litterbugs, if possible, and contact the sheriff’s office immediately if you see someone littering, whether it’s an empty soda cup or household garbage.

To reach the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, call (337) 639-4353.

