DWI checkpoint nets multiple arrests

Louisiana State Police Troop-D along with assistance from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and Sulphur Police conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Highway 90 near Sulphur Thursday night.

The checkpoint resulted in six DWI arrests including one with child endangerment, due to a seven year old child being in the vehicle.

Five people were charged with possession of marijuana, one with possession/use of Paraphernalia, and one with an open alcoholic beverage container.

17 other citations were issued:

2- No driver's license

2- Driving under suspension

6- Motor Vehicle Inspection

1- Careless Operation

4- Insurance notice of violation

1- No Insurance

1- Improper Lane Usage

