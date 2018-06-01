Go cart racing invades Beauregard Arena

If you love riding go carts, Beauregard Arena is where you’ll want to be this weekend.

You can witness professional drivers fly around the indoor track tomorrow in the cart racing showdown.

The 2018 Bayou State Summer Showdown this weekend will lead up to the first Indoor Kart Racing Showdown.

The race will take place in the main arena of the Beauregard Arena this Saturday.

Professional drivers will compete on the indoor dirt track to take home the title.

Visit their website for more information on this weekend’s race.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and tickets can be purchased at the box office for ten dollars and less.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.