McNeese basketball adds UMass transfer Malik Hines

The McNeese Cowboys under first-year head coach Heath Schroyer aren't finished adding new pieces to his first Cowboy team. On Tuesday, McNeese added another graduate transfer for the upcoming season.

UMass senior forward/center Malik Hines announced on Twitter his plans to join the Cowboys.

I am happy to announce that I would be attending McNeese State University for my last year of eligibility. I would like to thank god for this great opportunity with a special thanks to my family and friends who supported me throughout this journey! pic.twitter.com/kOuubGJhJr — Malik Hines (@jucity_leek) May 31, 2018

Hines announced his plans to transfer from UMass after a three-year career back in April. Because he's a graduate transfer, Hines is eligible to play immediately. The former three-star prospect will have one year left of eligibility.

This past season, the 6'10" big man averaged nine points and six rebounds in 27 minutes per game, all of which were career highs.

The Jackson, Mississippi native scored a career-high 20 points vs. Duquesne on March 3, one of his 16 double-digit performances in his career.

