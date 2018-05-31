DeRidder Gothic Jail to be used in upcoming horror film - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DeRidder Gothic Jail to be used in upcoming horror film

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

It's news that's stirring quite the buzz in DeRidder.

According to officials from Beauregard Parish Tourism Commission, the city's historic Gothic Jail will have a role in the horror film 'Eli', slated to have a January 2019 release date.

Lori Darbonne, director for the Beauregard Parish Tourist Commission, said they got a call from the movies production team with a little luck.

"They knew they wanted something with a gothic-style architecture," Darbonne said. "By a fluke chance, they googled the word 'gothic' and the first thing that popped up was the (DeRidder) Gothic jail."

"They came out and actually saw the jail and were quite impressed."

The majority of the film is being shot in New Orleans, and due to the budget, producers didn't feel it was feasible for them to actually film on-site in DeRidder.

Darbonne said the production team for the movie devised a plan to create a 3-D image of the jail.

"And with that image, they're going to be able to superimpose it over a site location that they've found in New Orleans."

Darbonne believes the jail's presence in the movie will bring in tourists to the area.

"There are many people that actually seek out these unique locations," Darbonne said. "A lot of road-trippers like to go out and visit these sites. You've probably watched the movie 'The Shining' with Jack Nicholson and you've seen what it's done for the site that it was filmed on."

"We're hoping it'll be the same for the Gothic jail."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

