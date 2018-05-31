LSP: Investigation into Vernon Parish pedestrian death continues - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LSP: Investigation into Vernon Parish pedestrian death continues

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Debris removed by Sherell Lewis Jr. (Source: LSP) Debris removed by Sherell Lewis Jr. (Source: LSP)
Debris removed by Sherell Lewis Jr. (Source: LSP) Debris removed by Sherell Lewis Jr. (Source: LSP)
Debris removed by Sherell Lewis Jr. (Source: LSP) Debris removed by Sherell Lewis Jr. (Source: LSP)
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Louisiana State Police are continuing to investigate the crash that killed a Vernon Parish man, according to Scott Moreau, spokesman for LSP.

State troopers have located at least three witnesses to the crash, including a second pedestrian that was assisting Sherell L. Lewis Jr., 31, in removing the debris from the roadway. Lewis was struck and killed while removing that debris from the roadway of US 171 Tuesday, according to police.

Widely shared Snapchat posts allegedly made by Martin, and a conversation containing racist language following the crash has sparked outrage.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Lewis parked his vehicle on the shoulder of the road in order to remove wooden building material from the lanes of travel.

Lewis and another pedestrian began putting the wood in the grass median. Lewis and the additional pedestrian were in the roadway when a 2003 Chevrolet pickup, driven by Matthew M. Martin, struck Lewis Jr., according to authorities. 

Troopers have identified two independent witnesses, in addition to the pedestrian with Mr. Lewis Jr., and have obtained statements from all.

The investigation into this crash remains active and ongoing, said Moreau. Martin was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured. Routine toxicology tests are pending. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Go cart racing invades Beauregard Arena

    Go cart racing invades Beauregard Arena

    Friday, June 1 2018 4:52 AM EDT2018-06-01 08:52:13 GMT
    (Source: bparena.net)(Source: bparena.net)
    (Source: bparena.net)(Source: bparena.net)

    If you love riding go carts, Beauregard Arena is where you’ll want to be this weekend.

    More >>

    If you love riding go carts, Beauregard Arena is where you’ll want to be this weekend.

    More >>

  • Ward 3 Recreation offering dollar swim classes again this summer

    Ward 3 Recreation offering dollar swim classes again this summer

    Thursday, May 31 2018 11:03 PM EDT2018-06-01 03:03:32 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Summer is here, and kids are ready to drop their books and hit the pool, but some children across Southwest Louisiana don't know how to swim.  Ward 3 Recreation is looking to change that by offering affordable classes.  For one dollar, that's all it takes to learn how to swim in Lake Charles. Thanks to a special grant Ward 3 Recreation has been able to offer this service for a few years now, and supply more than 20 certified instructors to those willing to learn.  Wi...

    More >>

    Summer is here, and kids are ready to drop their books and hit the pool, but some children across Southwest Louisiana don't know how to swim.  Ward 3 Recreation is looking to change that by offering affordable classes.  For one dollar, that's all it takes to learn how to swim in Lake Charles. Thanks to a special grant Ward 3 Recreation has been able to offer this service for a few years now, and supply more than 20 certified instructors to those willing to learn.  Wi...

    More >>

  • Prosecutor and defense attorneys spar in hearing on T.J. Bell, formerly of LCPD

    Prosecutor and defense attorneys spar in hearing on T.J. Bell, formerly of LCPD

    Thursday, May 31 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-06-01 01:21:27 GMT

    For three years, attorneys for T.J. Bell say he's lived under the cloud of indictment-- unable to work and now, over their objection, his trial is continued until August 27th. The former Lake Charles Police deputy chief is charged with malfeasance in office and abuse of office. Defense attorneys Todd Clemons and Adam Johnson went to court trying to get the prosecutor held in contempt of court, because they say Hugo Holland has refused to turn over information they should have in...

    More >>

    For three years, attorneys for T.J. Bell say he's lived under the cloud of indictment-- unable to work and now, over their objection, his trial is continued until August 27th. The former Lake Charles Police deputy chief is charged with malfeasance in office and abuse of office. Defense attorneys Todd Clemons and Adam Johnson went to court trying to get the prosecutor held in contempt of court, because they say Hugo Holland has refused to turn over information they should have in...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly