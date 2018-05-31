LSP: Investigation into Vernon Parish pedestrian death continues

Louisiana State Police are continuing to investigate the crash that killed a Vernon Parish man, according to Scott Moreau, spokesman for LSP.

State troopers have located at least three witnesses to the crash, including a second pedestrian that was assisting Sherell L. Lewis Jr., 31, in removing the debris from the roadway. Lewis was struck and killed while removing that debris from the roadway of US 171 Tuesday, according to police.

Widely shared Snapchat posts allegedly made by Martin, and a conversation containing racist language following the crash has sparked outrage.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Lewis parked his vehicle on the shoulder of the road in order to remove wooden building material from the lanes of travel.

Lewis and another pedestrian began putting the wood in the grass median. Lewis and the additional pedestrian were in the roadway when a 2003 Chevrolet pickup, driven by Matthew M. Martin, struck Lewis Jr., according to authorities.

Troopers have identified two independent witnesses, in addition to the pedestrian with Mr. Lewis Jr., and have obtained statements from all.

The investigation into this crash remains active and ongoing, said Moreau. Martin was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured. Routine toxicology tests are pending.

