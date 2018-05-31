McNeese football will meet UL Lafayette in 2020

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese and UL Lafayette will lock horns on the gridiron on Sept. 5, 2020 at Cajun Field in Lafayette, the two schools announced on Thursday in a joint release.



In what was once one of the most storied rivalries in the region in all sports, this renewing of the rivalry will be the second meeting between the two schools in a five-year span.



The last meeting came in 2016 with the Cajuns winning 30-22 after rallying from a 15-14 third quarter deficit.



“This is exciting news,” said McNeese Director of Athletics Bruce Hemphill. “This is a historical rivalry that goes way back. A lot of our fan bases grew up knowing about the rivalry. It’ll be great for both communities to come together once again to renew this storied series.”



The rivalry began back in 1951 and continued through 1986 when UL Lafayette made the move up to the FBS (then Division 1-A) level. The teams finally met again on the field 21-years later in 2007 with McNeese posting a 38-17 victory in front of 33,828, an attendance that currently ranks as the fifth-most in Cajun Field history.



The 2016 game was attended by 26,891 fans despite the game being delayed early because of thunderstorms.



The meeting will be the 39th in the all-time series with McNeese holding a 20-16-2 lead.



McNeese will receive a guarantee for the contest while ticket information to the game will be released at a later date.

