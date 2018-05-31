Sen. Kennedy speaks on I-10 bridge, trade tariffs, Mueller investigation

If you love riding go carts, Beauregard Arena is where you’ll want to be this weekend.More >>
Summer is here, and kids are ready to drop their books and hit the pool, but some children across Southwest Louisiana don't know how to swim. Ward 3 Recreation is looking to change that by offering affordable classes. For one dollar, that's all it takes to learn how to swim in Lake Charles. Thanks to a special grant Ward 3 Recreation has been able to offer this service for a few years now, and supply more than 20 certified instructors to those willing to learn. Wi...More >>
For three years, attorneys for T.J. Bell say he's lived under the cloud of indictment-- unable to work and now, over their objection, his trial is continued until August 27th. The former Lake Charles Police deputy chief is charged with malfeasance in office and abuse of office. Defense attorneys Todd Clemons and Adam Johnson went to court trying to get the prosecutor held in contempt of court, because they say Hugo Holland has refused to turn over information they should have in...More >>
It's news that's stirring quite the buzz in Derrider. According to the Beauregard Parish Tourism Officials, the city's historic Gothic Jail will have a role in the horror film 'Eli', slated to have a January 2019 release date. Lori Darbonne, Director for the Beauregard Parish Tourist Commission, said they got a call from the movies production team with a little luck. "They knew they wanted something with a Gothic style architecture," Darbonne said. "By a fluke chance...More >>
The DeRidder Police Department has a new addition to the force and he's a little different than the rest of the men and women in blue. Axel is a K9 narcotics detector and he is the first K9 for the city's police in almost a decade. His handler, Sergeant Edward Kuzmik went through five weeks of training in Abbeville with Axel to be certified. The department received a grant to pay for the training and the K9. Axel is trained to detected five odors as of right now: marijuana, me...More >>
