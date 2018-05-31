Sen. Kennedy speaks on I-10 bridge, trade tariffs, Mueller investigation

Sen. John Kennedy stopped by KPLC today and spoke on a variety of subjects: the I-10 Calcasieu River bridge, tariffs on steel, and the Mueller investigation.

Kennedy says that he shares the public's concern about the I-10 Calcasieu river bridge and whether it will be a priority in infrastructure plans.

"The bridge is 60 years old," Kennedy said. "I don't want to scare anybody, but it's listed at the top of most of the lists of unsafe infrastructure."

"It's entirely up to our Louisiana Department of Transportation and development," Kennedy added. "Every year, the state gets money from the federal government through the Federal Highway Trust Fund. We all pay 18.3 cents in federal tax. That money comes back to the states through a formula. Every year, Sen. (Bill) Cassidy and I make sure that the state gets anywhere from 600 million to 800 million dollars and then the governor and the DOTD decide how it's spent. I agree it's a priority, but once we send the check it becomes completely up to the governor and the DOTD to decide how it's spent."

Kennedy then spoke on President Trump's plans to place tariffs on steel and aluminum products from the European Union, Mexico, and Canada.

"I believe the president is using these tariffs as bargaining chips to try to get better trade deals," Kennedy said. "He's already done that with some other countries like South Korea. I think the president is too smart to get us into a trade war. The only way to win a trade war is don't fight it. Now, if the president is serious about the trade war, Congress will have something to say about it because you can't win a trade war, but I think he's just using it to bargain."

Kennedy also gave a statement on his opinion of the Mueller Investigation.

"Well, Mr. Mueller needs to wrap it up, and I don't mean any disrespect, I'm not saying he should be fired," Kennedy said. "We've gotta find out what happened in the 2016 election, but it's been a year. It's important, but we've got a lot of other important things, too."

"Washington, D.C., particularly the national media, they're just obsessed with it and every day you have all these rumors and innuendo and speculation," he added. "The truth is, nobody knows what the facts are. Mr. Mueller needs to tell us and I hope he does it sooner rather than later because if somebody did something wrong, they ought to suffer the consequences, but we need to put this behind us."

