National Donut Day: Where are the deals in SWLA?

Friday, June 1 is National Donut Day, so it's time to get some good deals on donuts. A few restaurants around Southwest Louisiana are participating in the celebration.

Here is a list of Donut Shops participating around SWLA:

Happy Donuts (Gulf Hwy) : $6 for a dozen, $3 for a half-dozen if you mention National Donut Day.

: $6 for a dozen, $3 for a half-dozen if you mention National Donut Day. Happy Donuts (Ryan Street): First responders eat anything they want for free starting at 6 a.m.

First responders eat anything they want for free starting at 6 a.m. Delicious Donuts: Free donut with every purchase

Free donut with every purchase Nelson's Donuts: Free donut with or without purchase

Free donut with or without purchase Shipley Donuts: Free glazed donut with any purchase from 5 a.m. - noon

If your shop is celebrating National Donut Day, contact us with the information and we'll add it to our list.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.