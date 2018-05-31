Kmart in Lake Charles to close in early September - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Kmart in Lake Charles to close in early September

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Kmart in Lake Charles is closing.

Sears Holdings Corps. (Kmart's parent company) announced today that it will close 15 Kmart stores and 48 Sears stores across the United States. It was originally reported that Sears would release today a list of 72 stores that would be closing, but Sears said that some of those were pulled from the list for further evaluation.

Click HERE to see a list of closing stores.

The stores will close in early September, although liquidation sales could begin as early as June 14.

Sears said eligible employees will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply at other Kmart or Sears stores.

The news follows an announcement within the last two weeks that Sears and the Sears Auto Center and Prien Lake Mall are closing.

KPLC has received questions about whether Craftsman tools will survive and where to buy them. Craftsman tools are currently sold at Lowe's and Stine Home & Yard in Southwest Louisiana. Click HERE to see more locations to buy Craftsman tools.

The Wall Street Journal reports that sales at Sears have declined for 26 consecutive quarters.

Sears reported a $424 million first-quarter loss.

