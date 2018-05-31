New McNeese students can get a taste of campus life during Cowbo - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New McNeese students can get a taste of campus life during Cowboy Camp

McNeese will host a free seminar "Starting and Financing Your Business Idea" (Source: McNeese State University)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Incoming freshman and transfer students can learn more about what life is like at McNeese before the semester starts.

The annual Cowboy Camp will be held August 17 and 18 and will teach new students about some of the traditions and history of McNeese.

Students will also be able to move into on-campus housing early and compete in competitions to win prizes.

Kedrick Nicholas, director of campus life at McNeese, joined 7News Sunrise to explain some of the benefits of this camp.

For more information about Cowboy Camp or to register, you can contact the Student Union and Activities Office at 337-475-5609 or visit http://www.mcneese.edu/studentlife/cowboycamp.

The camp costs $55 for early registration through May 31, $60 for regular registration from June 1 through July 31, and $70 for late registration beginning Aug. 1.

