Leadership Center for Youth Summer Camps

The Leadership Center for Youth is hosting a few camps to help students build their careers, learn finances, build leadership skills, and they are working with students with special needs.

Here is a list of camps:

Career Exploration : This camp exposes students to various career options in a hands-on environment allowing them to make an informed decision for their future. Students will go to sessions that include experiential activities, discussions, and presentations led by professionals in their respective field where they can ask questions. The date is Sept. 17 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. High School students are invited. The cost is $100, register HERE.

EXCEL Conference : Session topics will include: Scholarship Opportunities, Financial Literacy, Tips on How to Build an Impressive Resume, and Higher Education Readiness; among other topics that will help them kick-start their future after high school. There will also be prizes. High School students are invited. The date is Jun. 8 from 8:45 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. The cost is $5, register HERE.

Youth Leadership Conference : Youth will explore different concepts of leadership through hands-on activities, enhance leadership skills in a creative way, & gain a better understanding of self & sensitivity. There will also be skill-building exercises. Grades upcoming 6-8 are invited. The dates are Jun. 18 - Jun. 22 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. The cost is $125, register HERE.

Connecting the Dots "A Social Learning Experience": The Autism Support Alliance (ASA) will host its Annual Social Learning Skills Camp for those who are on the autism spectrum or are experiencing social skills deficits. The dates are Jun. 11 - Jun. 15 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Ages 9-15 are invited. The cost is $30, contact Whitney Chapman at whitney@fyca.org. to register.

