Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 30, 2018

The DeRidder Police Department has a new addition to the force and he's a little different than the rest of the men and women in blue. Axel is a K9 narcotics detector and he is the first K9 for the city's police in almost a decade. His handler, Sergeant Edward Kuzmik went through five weeks of training in Abbeville with Axel to be certified. The department received a grant to pay for the training and the K9. Axel is trained to detected five odors as of right now: marijuana, me...