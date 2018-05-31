Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 30, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 30, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Jimon Breon Sallier, 17, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, contraband. Bond: $7,000.

Jason Andrew Picard, 40, Sulphur: Possession of drugs; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia; mirrors; violations of registration provisions; driver must be licensed. Bond: $12,000.

Michael Darren Dickson, 45, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders. Bond: $5,000.

Ernest Roger Phaneuf, III, 42, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Megan Caresse Weathers, 29, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Bond: $2,500.

Christopher Carl Fontenot, 39, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Amber Chaisson, 39, Lake Charles: Theft, simple burglary.

Lane Colton Harlow, 22, Haughton: Probation violation.

Tyra Aubrey Duke, II, 31, Jonesboro: Direct contempt of court.

Claude Edwards Jinks, 47, Dequincy: Operating while intoxicated. Bond: $5,000.

Jonathan Michael Brown, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Dustin James Virella, 35, Dequincy: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a motor vehicle, theft.

Tommy James Conner, 21, Iowa: Direct contempt of court.

Christopher Allen Jacobs, 33, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, hit-and-run driving.

Cade Ryan Payne, 19, Iowa: Instate detainer, possession of marijuana.

Jonathan Mason, 42, Lake Charles: Forgery.

Channing Lee Vincent, 25, Starks: Direct contempt of court.

Anthony Lee Pharrow, Jr., 17, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things.

Kase Michael Maddox, 18, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, tail lamps.

Chad Emery Leger, 28, Welsh: Theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm. Bond: $30,000.

Matthew W. Hayes, 36, Iowa: Federal detainer.

Donald Ray Green, Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Michael Wren Byrd, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Stefani Kaylene Oquain, 30, Sulphur: Probation detainer.

Kristle Dorina Byrd, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Darren Dale Foster, 56, Merryville: Probation detainer.

