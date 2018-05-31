Sunrise Birthday: Thursday, May 31 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sunrise Birthday: Thursday, May 31

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
Connect
(KPLC) -

Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays: May 31

  • Ashley Williams - 35
  • Elizabeth Tezeno - 34
  • Eric Chavez - 6
  • Reid Bourque - 20
  • Tracie Alice Reid - 27

If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Go cart racing invades Beauregard Arena

    Go cart racing invades Beauregard Arena

    Friday, June 1 2018 4:52 AM EDT2018-06-01 08:52:13 GMT
    (Source: bparena.net)(Source: bparena.net)
    (Source: bparena.net)(Source: bparena.net)

    If you love riding go carts, Beauregard Arena is where you’ll want to be this weekend.

    More >>

    If you love riding go carts, Beauregard Arena is where you’ll want to be this weekend.

    More >>

  • Ward 3 Recreation offering dollar swim classes again this summer

    Ward 3 Recreation offering dollar swim classes again this summer

    Thursday, May 31 2018 11:03 PM EDT2018-06-01 03:03:32 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Summer is here, and kids are ready to drop their books and hit the pool, but some children across Southwest Louisiana don't know how to swim.  Ward 3 Recreation is looking to change that by offering affordable classes.  For one dollar, that's all it takes to learn how to swim in Lake Charles. Thanks to a special grant Ward 3 Recreation has been able to offer this service for a few years now, and supply more than 20 certified instructors to those willing to learn.  Wi...

    More >>

    Summer is here, and kids are ready to drop their books and hit the pool, but some children across Southwest Louisiana don't know how to swim.  Ward 3 Recreation is looking to change that by offering affordable classes.  For one dollar, that's all it takes to learn how to swim in Lake Charles. Thanks to a special grant Ward 3 Recreation has been able to offer this service for a few years now, and supply more than 20 certified instructors to those willing to learn.  Wi...

    More >>

  • Prosecutor and defense attorneys spar in hearing on T.J. Bell, formerly of LCPD

    Prosecutor and defense attorneys spar in hearing on T.J. Bell, formerly of LCPD

    Thursday, May 31 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-06-01 01:21:27 GMT

    For three years, attorneys for T.J. Bell say he's lived under the cloud of indictment-- unable to work and now, over their objection, his trial is continued until August 27th. The former Lake Charles Police deputy chief is charged with malfeasance in office and abuse of office. Defense attorneys Todd Clemons and Adam Johnson went to court trying to get the prosecutor held in contempt of court, because they say Hugo Holland has refused to turn over information they should have in...

    More >>

    For three years, attorneys for T.J. Bell say he's lived under the cloud of indictment-- unable to work and now, over their objection, his trial is continued until August 27th. The former Lake Charles Police deputy chief is charged with malfeasance in office and abuse of office. Defense attorneys Todd Clemons and Adam Johnson went to court trying to get the prosecutor held in contempt of court, because they say Hugo Holland has refused to turn over information they should have in...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly