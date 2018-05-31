Sobriety checkpoint scheduled for Calcasieu Parish today

Louisiana State Police have scheduled a sobriety checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish, says Louisiana State Police Sgt. James Anderson.

In an effort to combat impaired driving in the area, LSP will be conducting a DWI checkpoint today, says Anderson. The checkpoints will take place from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Anderson says the goal is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they hurt themselves or someone else. Drivers are warned that driving under the influence of alcohol affects driver judgment and the skills needed to drive safely. Not doing so can result in deadly consequences.

LSP encourages drivers to find a designated driver ahead of time to transport anyone who has been drinking. LSP is not disclosing the location of the checkpoint.

