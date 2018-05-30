Amount of donations 'fantastic' for St. Jude Dream Home - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Amount of donations 'fantastic' for St. Jude Dream Home

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(KPLC) -

Donations to the St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles have been fantastic, says Chris Salvador, developer and owner of Salvador Custom Homes.

"It makes you appreciate how good the people are in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana and the surrounding areas," Salvador said.

The 5,000-square-foot home (3,300 living space) is two stories, has two fireplaces, high-end finishings and appliances and a landscaped yard."

The home is being built in the Graywood community and one lucky family in Southwest Louisiana is going to win the home, thanks to a giveaway sponsored by St. Jude Children's Hospital and KPLC. Salvador Custom Homes is building the home and donating materials, time and labor to make the project possible.

"Somebody's going to win a great house," Salvador said.

Acadian Brick and Stone is donating brick and mortar.

"It is our only charity," said Darriel Green, president of Acadian Brick and Stone. "We've had friends that have been to St. Jude with their child and friends of friends. It was touching to hear their stories and how much they care at St. Jude and how much they work. We've just dedicated that this is our charity for the company, and for us personally, my wife and I."

Tickets go on sale June 5. Every ticket helps St. Jude kids. The grand prize Dream Home winner will be selected in September.

"I hope the people come out and they buy tickets for this house and support it for their community because there are a lot of people here giving a lot of their time and a lot of their material and it's pretty nice to see the people come together," Green said. "This is gonna be a fine home, they're gonna get a really, really nice home, a beautiful home."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-06-02 03:26:48 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

  • Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-06-02 00:41:59 GMT

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

  • Locals react to Kmart closing

    Locals react to Kmart closing

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-06-01 23:18:31 GMT

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly