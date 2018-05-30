Amount of donations 'fantastic' for St. Jude Dream Home

Donations to the St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles have been fantastic, says Chris Salvador, developer and owner of Salvador Custom Homes.

"It makes you appreciate how good the people are in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana and the surrounding areas," Salvador said.

The 5,000-square-foot home (3,300 living space) is two stories, has two fireplaces, high-end finishings and appliances and a landscaped yard."

The home is being built in the Graywood community and one lucky family in Southwest Louisiana is going to win the home, thanks to a giveaway sponsored by St. Jude Children's Hospital and KPLC. Salvador Custom Homes is building the home and donating materials, time and labor to make the project possible.

"Somebody's going to win a great house," Salvador said.

Acadian Brick and Stone is donating brick and mortar.

"It is our only charity," said Darriel Green, president of Acadian Brick and Stone. "We've had friends that have been to St. Jude with their child and friends of friends. It was touching to hear their stories and how much they care at St. Jude and how much they work. We've just dedicated that this is our charity for the company, and for us personally, my wife and I."

Tickets go on sale June 5. Every ticket helps St. Jude kids. The grand prize Dream Home winner will be selected in September.

"I hope the people come out and they buy tickets for this house and support it for their community because there are a lot of people here giving a lot of their time and a lot of their material and it's pretty nice to see the people come together," Green said. "This is gonna be a fine home, they're gonna get a really, really nice home, a beautiful home."

