Parents of Westlake shooting victim question whether incident was intentional

It's been over four months since a tragic shooting in Westlake involving two young boys.

One of the boys, 13-year-old Braeden Anderson, was pronounced dead at the scene on Feb. 14 at the Westlake Plaza Apartments on Clarence Street.

According to Westlake Police, the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Braeden's parents, Brad and Erika Anderson, spent Memorial Day visiting their son's gravesite.

"My light is gone, he's gone," said Brad Anderson. "I miss my son."

Some of the neighbors in the area said the shooting was accidental, however, his parents said the boy who shot his son did so intentionally.

Brad Anderson said he had the gun locked, and inside of a drawer.

"The boy had to unlock it, remove the cable lock system and load the actual clip," Anderson said. "That's when I heard the sound and I heard my son scream 'Dad!' I watched him chamber the round and aim it at my son."

At the time of the incident, KPLC spoke with a woman who said she knew the two boys.

"If you know the kids, they're best friends. You see one you see the other," said Miss Hebert. "They were good kids they would horse around but they didn't do nothing bad."

While police continue to investigate, the Anderson's say they hope to find solace within their tragedy with faith and counseling .

"It's gut-wrenching to lose a child and it just hurts so bad and nothing can fix it and you want to know why," said Erika Anderson. "But I know God has a plan and he's going to make everything work out."

