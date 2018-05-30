Rehearing sought on ruling that could set child killer Langley f - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Rehearing sought on ruling that could set child killer Langley free

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

Could admitted child killer and pedophile Ricky Langley one day walk free? Not if local prosecutors have their way.

The Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office and Louisiana Attorney General’s Office have asked the Federal 5th  Circuit Court for a rehearing on a three judge panel’s decision that the state cannot retry Ricky Langley for second degree murder.

Langley is the pedophile who brutally killed six year old Jeremy Guillory and he admits it.  Langley hid the child’s body in his closet while the community searched several days for the little boy. He’s been convicted of murder three times and each time an appeal court has sent it back.

The DA’s office wants ALL seventeen judges on the 5th Circuit to hear the case.

Prosecutor Rick Bryant convicted Langley twice.

"Our biggest concern is that a serial child molester and killer could be on the streets of this country and pose a danger and a threat to other children, not just in Louisiana but wherever he decides to go," said Bryant.

Bryant says the court is wrong because of the way the three judge panel ignores Louisiana law.

"These three judges put themselves in the minds of the jurors and what their intent was. We disagree with that.  We think that state law, responsive verdicts should get the deference that they deserve.  Langley was found guilty of second degree murder.  That guilty verdict should stand."

if the appeal fails, the next step is the u.s. supreme court.  if all else fails they could pursue charges other than murder but the passage of time makes it difficult.

A lot of the charges we could have brought against Langley at that time are prescribed.  For instance, manslaughter. It's 40 years now but in 1992   it was 21 years.  So if you found him guilty of manslaughter, he'd be able to walk free."

Bryant is leaving the DA's office and entering private practice in a couple of days.  but he says Langley will always be on his radar.

"I would say Ricky Langley is the most dangerous person I've ever come across because he's the only one that expressed joy in the killing of children.  And it worries me a great deal that this man could be back on the streets of anywhere, because he's indicated that he would kill children again and we should all be frightened of that," said Bryant.

For now Langley is still in state prison.  Judge Robert Wyatt ordered Langley held without bond until appeal issues are resolved.

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-06-02 03:26:48 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

  • Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-06-02 00:41:59 GMT

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

  • Locals react to Kmart closing

    Locals react to Kmart closing

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-06-01 23:18:31 GMT

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly