NFIP urges Louisianians to buy flood insurance ahead of hurrican - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

NFIP urges Louisianians to buy flood insurance ahead of hurricane season

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC viewer) (Source: KPLC viewer)
LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

 With hurricane season around the corner, Louisiana homeowners, renters, and business owners are urged to purchase a flood policy to protect against disaster damage.

The National Flood Insurance Program aims to reduce the impact of flooding on public and private structures. It provides flood insurance to property owners, renters, and businesses. The NFIP also encourages communities to adopt and enforce floodplain management regulations.

Properties located in high-risk areas have at least a one-in-four chance of flooding during a 30-year mortgage, according to a fact sheet from the National Flood Insurance Program.

Flood insurance is recommended, even when properties aren’t in flood plains or high-risk zones. When Hurricane Harvey hit last August with devastating floods, an estimated of two out of 10 homeowners living in the Houston area had flood insurance, according to USA Today. The article also stated that because much of the Houston area falls outside of the most vulnerable flood zones many homeowners who weren't forced to have coverage decided to do without. They are now stuck because flood damage is not covered by standard homeowner’s insurance.

Here is more information from the NFIP fact sheet.

  • A few inches of floodwater can cause thousands of dollars in damage.
  • Many Louisianians continue to recover from the August 2016 floods that devastated Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. More than 38% of the homes and businesses damaged were in moderate and low-risk areas.
  • The NFIP disbursed more than $2.4 billion to Louisiana policyholders for this disaster.
  • The average claim payment for this disaster was more than $89,000. Payments are based on the structure value minus the depreciation at the time of the disaster.
  • The average annual flood insurance policy costs about $700 annually.
  • In addition to coverage for structures, the NFIP offers content coverage as low as $48 in some areas.
  • There is a 30-day waiting period between purchasing a policy and the date it goes into effect.
  • FEMA assistance is not the same as insurance. Assistance only provides the basic needs for a home to be functional. Insurance covers more damage. The NFIP payments aren’t dependent on state or federal disaster declaration.

For additional flood information and safety tips, visit www.ready.gov/floods.

Visit www.fema.gov/Louisiana-Disaster-Mitigation for mitigation information.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-06-02 03:26:48 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

  • Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-06-02 00:41:59 GMT

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

  • Locals react to Kmart closing

    Locals react to Kmart closing

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-06-01 23:18:31 GMT

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly