Sulphur reminds residents to conserve water during summer months

The peak months for water usage are May through September of each year, according to the City of Sulphur.

Sulphur is reminding residents of the outside watering schedule in the city's water conservation ordinance, says Kaitlyn Gallegos, the city’s Public Relations and Marketing Representative.

The outside watering schedule is as follows:

Odd-numbered addresses water on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Even-numbered addresses water on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The designated time for lawn watering is from midnight to 2 p.m.

There is no watering on Monday. Exceptions are allowed for hand-watering, newly planted sod, landscaping and ground cover (30-day exemption), and businesses that require water to operate, such as nurseries and commercial car washes.

For more information, visit www.sulphur.org.

