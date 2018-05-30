Trial set for babysitter in Willow Renteria-Molina case

Two years after Willow Rain Renteria-Molina, 2, was found dead in the woods of Beauregard Parish, a trial date has been set for her babysitter Rodney Bailey, Jr.

The trial is set to begin on Aug. 20, 2018, according to Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall.

“Pretrial motions were dealt with yesterday,” Hall said. “That part of the case is concluded.”

Hall says Judge Tony Bennett granted a motion to suppress some of Bailey’s statement to law enforcement. Jurors will not hear comments made to officers after Bailey requested an attorney, however, they will hear statements made prior to that request.

There are a few other hearings prior to the trial’s start on Monday, Aug. 20.

Since Willow was found, no one has been charged with her death. Her mother, Vanessa, pleaded guilty to child endangerment and drug possession last year. Bailey is charged with obstruction of justice and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

“We charge what the evidence supports,” said Hall.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.