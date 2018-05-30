Father threatens to kill boy who shot son

The father of a 14-year-old boy killed in an accidental shooting in Moss Bluff this weekend made threats yesterday to kill the boy who pulled the trigger, authorities said.

Christopher T. Wimberly, 50, made the threats to deputies responding to a call of a possibly intoxicated person walking down Houston River Road, said Cmdr. James McGee, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Fourteen-year-old Warren Wimberly was shot at a sleepover Saturday night by another 14-year-old boy who didn't realize the gun was loaded, law enforcement said.

Christopher Wimberly had a warrant out for contempt of court and as deputies began arresting him, he told deputies that he was going to kill them, then told them he was the father of Warren Wimberly and was going to kill the other boy.

McGee said authorities felt that Wimberly's threats against the boy and deputies were "viable."

"We felt he was a threat to public safety," McGee said.

Wimberly was arrested on a felony charge of public intimidation and retaliation (related to his alleged threats against the officers) and disturbing the peace.

McGee repeatedly stressed that the Sheriff's Office is sensitive to Wimberly's loss.

"As a father, I am sympathetic to his situation, but our job is to maintain law and order," McGee said. "He's got to let us investigate this case."

While authorities did not feel Wimberly could be arrested in relation to his threats against the boy, the threats did play into the decision to arrest him, McGee said.

"We felt jail was the best place for him," McGee said. "He was intoxicated and he was going to do something stupid."

When asked whether arrests would be made in the shooting, McGee said that once the investigation is complete, the results will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office. The DA's Office will decide whether charges will be filed.

"This investigation is far from over," McGee said. "We're getting leads and information that we're following up on. This case is definitely not over."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.