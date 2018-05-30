CPSO searching for vehicle involved in alleged hit-and-run that damaged 7 vehicles

Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in an alleged hit-and-run that damaged seven vehicles at Cowboys.

The driver of a Lincoln Navigator damaged seven vehicles at the Common Street night club on May 18, says Cmdr. James McGee. The vehicle is a 2003 maroon model with tan ground effects and side steps. The vehicle also has a luggage rack and dark tinted windows.

McGee says there were two females in the Navigator. Authorities believe it is in the Lake Charles area with potential ties to Houston.

McGee asked anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information about the incident to call the lead investigator Sgt. Bryan Guth at 491-3846.

