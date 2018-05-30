Another 'big boom' coming today at Fort Polk

The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk scheduled a controlled detonation for Wednesday, May 30, according to their Facebook page.

The detonation occurs between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

With weather and test conditions permitting, the detonation of over 250 lbs. takes place on the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center Test Facility.

Millcreek Road between Range 16A and Range 15 will be temporarily blocked during the detonation for safety.

