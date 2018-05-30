iCamp kicks off at Sowela

Sowela Technical Community College is offering a free camp to introduce sixth, seventh and eighth grade students to STEM-based career fields by immersing them in a different program every day.

The Sowela iCamp will take place May 28 - June 1.

Campers participate in four different programs, including:

Drafting – Basic drafting concepts will be introduced along with 3D printing concepts and creation.

Chemical Laboratory Technology – Experiment with laboratory exercises involving everyday organic compounds.

Process Technology – Experience Plant and Operational processing using advanced technology and hands-on experiences.

Instrumentation/Electrical – Explore basic control loop functionality using individual microcontroller kits.

On Friday, the camp culminates with various hands-on exhibits. The Offshore Energy Center's Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit (MOLU) features six self-contained stations with activities about energy, technologies, and sciences affiliated with the oil and gas industry. The second exhibit is the Trailblazer, a one-of-a-kind STEM museum on wheels from the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering (TAME). The Trailblazer museum is packed with hands-on exhibits that teach students about energy, space, weather, biotechnology, and aerodynamics while introducing them to career opportunities in STEM, such as biomedical engineer, electrician, meteorologist, and more. Campers will also enjoy a STEM-related scavenger hunt and offshore production rig and underwater virtual reality experience.

iCamp availability was limited and interested students were accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.