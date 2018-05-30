Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 27, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Paul Wilson, 47, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery.

Douglas T. Thomas III, 43, Bryan, TX: Operating while intoxicated, careless operation, no motor vehicle insurance. Bond: $350.

Danielle Diane Grant, 53, Houston, TX: Reckless operation, flight from an officer, instate detainer.

Kato Jamal Harrison, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; possession of drugs.

Carlos Evell Morgan, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce.

Cody Aundre Bourgeois, 35, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, obstruction of justice.

Alexis Ann Benoit, 22, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.

Christopher D. Bennett, 40, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Chase Matthew Griffiths, 30, Lake Charles: Theft; drug paraphernalia; possession of drugs with intent to distribute; possession, sale or distribution of drugs without prescription.

Joseph Wilson Cartwright, 29, Lake Charles: Theft; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia;

Caroline Elizabeth Frost, 32, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; drug paraphernalia; possession, sale or distribution of drugs without prescription.

Donnie Ray Stevenson, Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property.

Terrell Charles Fontenot, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, stop lamps and turn signals required on new vehicles.

Joshua Wayne Grigsby, 36, Sulphur: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

