Moss Bluff community honors 14-year-old shooting victim

It's a heartbreaking story. A 14-year-old from Moss bluff is accidentally shot in the chest and killed at a sleepover.

Tuesday night that community came together to honor his life.

"You never know when you'll lose somebody," said cousin Samantha McCarty.

But for the Moss Bluff community, they've lost one of their own.

14-year-old Warren Wimberly passed away Saturday after being shot in the chest at a sleepover.

But Tuesday night family and friends brought candles and balloons to Moss Bluff Middle School to remember his life.

"To know that somebody that you know was young, but has touched so many lives it means a whole lot," said aunt Megan Hardy. "It's amazing."

But as the stories were shared, and the songs were sung, the tears just couldn't stop coming from those that were impacted by Warren.

"He was my favorite cousin of all," said Trista Thornton. "He loved me the most, and I'll never forget him."

While his family says this is the hardest thing they've ever had to face, they know Warren's legacy is something that will never be forgotten.

"He loved unconditionally.... he was the dancer, the laughter, the joke teller," said Hardy. "He was just Warren like he was our Warren.

Moss Bluff Middle School's principal says they will honor Warren by planting a tree at the school in the fall.

For those wanting to help with Warren's funeral expense they family has started a GoFundMe page, or ask that donations be sent to Johnson's Funeral Home in Lake Charles.

