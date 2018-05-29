Calcasieu DA's office wants 17 judges to hear Langley appeal

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has asked the Federal Fifth Circuit Court to rehear a three judge panel’s decision to throw out Ricky Langley’s murder conviction.

Langley, who was 26 years old at the time of the crime, confessed to murdering Jeremy Guillory, 6, in 1992. He was convicted three times, yet each has been overturned. Most recently, the Fifth Circuit reversed the second-degree murder conviction of Langley's third trial and ruled the state cannot retry Ricky Langley for second degree murder.

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office wants all seventeen judges on the Fifth Circuit to rehear the panel's decision.

For now, Langley is still in state prison. Judge Robert Wyatt ordered Langley held without bond until appeal issues are resolved.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.