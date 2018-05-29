CONSIDER THIS: Dancing Classrooms

KPLC supports many community events. One that we've been involved with for years is the fundraising event for The Whistlestop's programs including Dancing Classrooms.

This year's "Mad Hot Ballroom" event is a little different for me as I'll be one of the "celebrity" dancers performing. As part of this process I've gotten a first-hand look at how much work all of the participants put into supporting this cause and putting on a great event.

You can support the Whistlestop in the form of online voting for your favorite dance couple. It's a fundraiser, so a vote will cost you $10. Just go to whistlestopkids.com, read the dancers bio's and pick out someone you know, or someone for whom you'd like to cast a vote. Most of the performing couples also have public Facebook pages you can check out if you'd like to see more about them.

Ours has been, well, let's just say it's been a little different! If you'd like to vote for me, I'd be honored. But any and all of the couples are deserving and would appreciate your vote.

Since we all agreed to do this to help the children of our area, we all appreciate any vote you give to anyone. It's truly not about us, definitely not about me, it's about the kids. That's the win we are all hoping for.

