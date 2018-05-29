Is that really clear, blue water in Galveston?

The usual dark, muddy water that's usually in Galveston has been replaced with clear, blue water this spring. (Source: Twitter)

If you've vacationed in Galveston, you've likely found the area and its beaches a nice weekend getaway destination with plenty to do.

What you likely haven't found is clear water. Galveston Bay usually churns with the muddy, brown water to much of the Gulf Coast west of the Mississippi is accustomed.

But the tides are changing.

Vacationers and beach-goers in Galveston have found a delightful surprise - clear, blue water - some of them documenting it on Twitter.

Some neighborhood association put blue dye in the water in Galveston pic.twitter.com/sH6IoBKK4U — ©am (@CamHolmes50) May 26, 2018

Another video to prove it was Galvy pic.twitter.com/YgNBqUBqZ4 — ©am (@CamHolmes50) May 27, 2018

Galveston really is clear ?? pic.twitter.com/Y9G6YhbwRr — JOE (@Joe_hdz23) May 28, 2018

The posts were met with understandable skepticism, but marine biologist Dr. Tom Linton, a professor at Texas A&M University-Galveston, explained the change to Houston station KHOU.

