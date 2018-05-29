Local NAACP chapter asks Calcasieu Parish School Board to declare 'state of emergency'

The Lake Charles chapter of the NAACP held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the state of Calcasieu Parish schools.

Chapter President Rev. J.L. Franklin said the NAACP is requesting the Calcasieu Parish School Board to declare a 'state of emergency' for parish schools.

Franklin said with Louisiana ranking nearly last in several educational categories, action must be taken to improve things.

"The urgency of the matter becomes paramount when we now have 18 failing schools in Calcasieu Parish," Franklin said.

The group laid out some expectations they want the school board to meet in the 2018-2019 school year.

The community participants presented many concerns in addition to those of the Lake Charles NAACP Branch 6062. Please find following the expectations of the Lake Charles NAACP to be addressed within the following school year, 2018-2019. 1. Present the Calcasieu Parish School District’s plan to address the original Federal Court Desegregation orders and those of subsequent codicils for public review and district implementation within the next school year.

2. Retain all University classes at LaGrange and Washington Marion Magnet High School on the premises of the respective schools, so that these students can have a normal and actively engaging high school experience. We support the parents who opposed this move on behalf of their students.

3. All of the failing schools will be staffed with certified highly qualified instructors with a physical presence in each classroom.

4. Monitor the attendance of all human capital in every failing school.

5. The Calcasieu Parish School Board has the authority by statutory guidance to hire only one person, the Superintendent. Louisiana legislative Act I purports that the contract shall be held to performance targets when the school district earns a letter grade of “C”. The Lake Charles NAACP Branch 6062 submit the following targets. A. Each failing school will increase student performance by one full letter grade up within the 2018-2019 school year, and each year subsequently until all schools are passing. B. Student and faculty attendance will be monitored and addressed. C. Student behavior will be addressed with data driven strategies. D. The Department of Curriculum and Instruction shall be restructured and re-staffed prior to the 2018-2019 school year.

6. Each of the failing schools shall have a full time social worker on staff to address school community relations and learning environmental toxicity in school culture and school climate.

7. Formative reporting on the afore stated precepts shall be made to the community through the Lake Charles NAACP Branch 6062 on a monthly schedule.

8. An external summative examination of the implementation of the afore mentioned tenets shall be evaluated and a formal data driven report presented to the community and the Lake Charles NAACP Branch 6062 at the close of the 2018-2019 school year.

KPLC reached out to the school board for a response to the NAACP statement, per Superintendent Bruchhaus:

"We had no knowledge of the press conference they held today nor what they discussed. While he would be happy to meet with them, the NAACP has had no correspondence with Superintendent Bruchhaus since the forum he attended on April 23, and he has not seen any submitted plan from them."

