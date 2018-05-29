CPSB holds annual job fair

With this school year officially wrapped up, the Calcasieu Parish School Board is already gearing up for next year.

CPSB held their fourth annual job fair this morning in the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall.

Around 300 job seekers got the opportunity to meet with sixty different departments from schools across the parish.

Chief Operating Officer, Shannon LaFargue, says while finding teachers to lead our students is a huge part of it, there are many other positions to fill too.

“We also have so many support service positions that are available such as bus drivers, cafeteria technicians, electricians, plumbers, clerical positions, bookkeepers," said LaFargue. "We have so many things to offer. With five thousand employees in our system teaching thirty-three thousand students, we’re one of the largest employers in Southwest Louisiana.”

If you missed the chance to stop by the job fair, visit the school board website for more information.

