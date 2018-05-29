Vigil, balloon release planned for teen victim of accidental shooting

The family of a Moss Bluff 14-year-old fatally shot while at a sleepover with friends says a candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held in the teen's honor Tuesday evening.

Warren Wimberly was shot in the chest at a home on Koonce Road, Saturday night.

According to the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office another 14-year-old didn't realize the gun was loaded when he pointed it at Wimberly.

CPSO Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory says Wimberly was a student at Moss Bluff Middle School.

His family has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

The vigil is scheduled for 7:30 tonight at Moss Bluff middle school..

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.