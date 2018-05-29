Lake Charles City Council will hold a special meeting today

Members of the Lake Charles City Council will be holding a special meeting this evening to consider creating an incentive for the early completion of the I-210 construction project.

The council will discuss a resolution that would allow it to negotiate the terms of an agreement with DOTD, the Calcasieu Parish Police jury, and other business agencies to contribute funds to contribute funds to this incentive package.

That meeting starts at 5:30 this evening in the city council chambers on Pujo Street in Lake Charles.

