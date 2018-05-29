Swimming from the heat this summer

School being out means plenty of down time for the kids, so how do you keep them busy?

Everyone wants their kids to play outside, but with the heat often touching triple digits, it can be challenging.

One great way to combat the heat this summer and still stay outside is by hitting the pool.

The Sulphur Parks and Recreation Waterpark is the perfect way to stay cool in the heat this summer.

With a river that spans six hundred feet, multiple slides and pools, and a splash pad, there is more than enough water to go around for everyone.

For more information on the SPAR Waterpark, visit their website.

SPAR also has an indoor facility will a gymnasium, racquetball courts, a fitness room and more.

For more information on the indoor facility and everything else SPAR has to offer, click HERE.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.