Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 28, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 28, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Keith Jerome Nonette, Sr., 38, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, produce or manufacture; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drugs; license plate light required; resisting an officer by flight; contraband.

Cherokee Antionett Singleton, 39, Starks: Possession of drugs, possession of marijuana. Bond: $500.

Paul Clayton Kennerson, 28, Lake Charles: Theft, simple burglary.

Apache Jade Roberson, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, illegal carrying of weapons.

Samuel Frank McCreary, IV, 22, Lake Charles: Simple burglary.

Samuel Joseph Singleton, 17, Simple burglary, resisting an officer by refusal to ID.

Shalonda Jupiter, 39, Westlake: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, produce or manufacture; illegal carrying of weapons. Bond: $4,000.

Denise Ann Armonta, 33, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

John Willie Casimere, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault, violations of protective orders, illegal carrying of weapons.

Randy Villareal, 39, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.

Ray Allen Lawrence, Jr., 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage, possession of drugs.

Danielle Marie Mallet, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Vito Jerome Martarona, 40, Bell City: Direct contempt of court.

James Christian Anderson, 24, Jackson, MS: General speed law, careless operation, maximum speed limit, flight from an officer, reckless operation.

Donald Ray Franklin, 56, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property.

Jedidah Elijah Janice, 17, Vinton: Aggravated assault with a firearm, resisting an officer.

Michael Wray Dick, 40, Sarpeta: Domestic abuse battery.

Cori Leigh Cole, 43, Deweyville, TX: Direct contempt of court, out-of-state detainer.

  • CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-06-02 03:26:48 GMT
    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

  • Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

  • Locals react to Kmart closing

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

