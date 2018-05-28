Central Lake Charles is high in crime according to LCPD's 2017 Annual Crime Report

Crime is on the rise in Lake Charles according to the police department's latest crime report.

Murder, rape, robberies and burglary went up in 2017, but the main area of town seeing that increase is central Lake Charles---the same community that met last week to discuss crime.

Crime seems to be increasing in Lake Charles.

All of this, according to the police department's report for 2017.

It reveals Lake Charles police investigated a little over 11,000 criminal offenses last year. That's an 8.1 percent increase in crime compared to 2016.

And when you look at the numbers - murder, rape, robbery, burglary, theft and arson all increased last year.

But according to the report the area of town seeing the most of this crime is central Lake Charles.

"It's time for it to come to a halt as far as us being the highest crime rate area in the city," said Julian Woods.

Woods has been living and preaching in central Lake Charles for over 20 years now. Just days before the crime report was released, Woods held a community meeting to discuss crime in the area.

"People are afraid," he said. "You can't walk, you can't feel comfortable in your own neighborhood, and it shouldn't be."

Woods read the report and feels it only solidifies what he discussed with the community, but he feels there's a bigger issue not being addressed.

"The police are afraid, and the community is afraid and I think that there are some bridges that need to be built," he said.

While Woods wants the community to get more involved, he also wishes more could be provided for his area.

"In order for the crime to get done we're going to have to build relationships," he said. "We're going to have to bring in opportunities where people can get jobs where we can open our business."

While crime can't be fixed overnight, Woods hopes his neighborhood will eventually get back to what he remembers years ago.

"It's time for us as a community to come together with a collaborative effort to try and correct these problems and make central Lake Charles, district B and C a more attractive place to live," he said.

7News reached out to LCPD to discuss the report, but they declined to comment.

Woods say he is planning another community meeting on June 11th.

