Central Lake Charles is high in crime according to LCPD's 2017 A - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Central Lake Charles is high in crime according to LCPD's 2017 Annual Crime Report

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Crime is on the rise in Lake Charles according to the police department's latest crime report.

Murder, rape, robberies and burglary went up in 2017, but the main area of town seeing that increase is central Lake Charles---the same community that met last week to discuss crime. 

Crime seems to be increasing in Lake Charles. 

All of this, according to the police department's report for 2017. 

It reveals Lake Charles police investigated a little over 11,000 criminal offenses last year. That's an 8.1 percent increase in crime compared to 2016. 

And when you look at the numbers - murder, rape, robbery, burglary, theft and arson all increased last year. 

 But according to the report the area of town seeing the most of this crime is central Lake Charles. 

 "It's time for it to come to a halt as far as us being the highest crime rate area in the city," said Julian Woods. 

Woods has been living and preaching in central Lake Charles for over 20 years now. Just days before the crime report was released, Woods held a community meeting to discuss crime in the area. 

 "People are afraid," he said. "You can't walk, you can't feel comfortable in your own neighborhood, and it shouldn't be."  

Woods read the report and feels it only solidifies what he discussed with the community, but he feels there's a bigger issue not being addressed. 

"The police are afraid, and the community is afraid and I think that there are some bridges that need to be built," he said.

While Woods wants the community to get more involved, he also wishes more could be provided for his area.  

"In order for the crime to get done we're going to have to build relationships," he said. "We're going to have to bring in opportunities where people can get jobs where we can open our business." 

While crime can't be fixed overnight, Woods hopes his neighborhood will eventually get back to what he remembers years ago. 

"It's time for us as a community to come together with a collaborative effort to try and correct these problems and make central Lake Charles, district B and C a more attractive place to live," he said. 

7News reached out to LCPD to discuss the report, but they declined to comment. 

Woods say he is planning another community meeting on June 11th. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-06-02 03:26:48 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

  • Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-06-02 00:41:59 GMT

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

  • Locals react to Kmart closing

    Locals react to Kmart closing

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-06-01 23:18:31 GMT

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly