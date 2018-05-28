Memorial Day: Combre Veterans Memorial Park hosts 3rd annual observance

In honor of those who lost their lives serving in the U.S Armed Forces, Combre Veterans Memorial Park held its 3rd annual Memorial Day observance.

This year's ceremony was quite special as 2 fallen soldiers were honored for their sacrifice.

The families of PFC Isaac White and SFC Thomas Lafleur spoke about the significance of Memorial day and what it means to remember their loved ones.

"There are many soldiers who have put in time and are still putting in time in service, to commemorate those that are protecting us as a wall from the outside on this day means a lot." said Kathleen White, daughter of PFC Isaac White.

Although she was young when her father passed, Kathleen vividly remembers the scars her father carried after time spent in a German war camp. She says the war tales her father would share with her and her siblings is something their family will never forget.

"One of the things that we remembered so well was the fact that he had all these wounds on his back and on his leg. As a result of that, we often wondered what that was all about, but then he explained to us how they came about, from his time in the service."

Since 2011, local veterans from the Lewis-Gill-Lee VFW Post 7321 along with the American Legion have helped put on this annual event.

Coordinator, Ernest Mitchel says it's not only about doing a service to the country but to the community as well.

"We are veterans and we care, it's not about me or nobody else, it's about the ones that have done the ultimate sacrifice and we're here standing in the gap for them and their loved ones to show them that we appreciate them. Not just because we serve, but we want to be of service to the community."

The ceremony included a presentation of flags as well as a formal wreath laying.

In addition to today's observance, American flags were also placed at the grave sites of each and every veteran buried at Combre Memorial Park.

