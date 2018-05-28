Zoosiana reopens after Saturday fire

50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away. That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years. The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...More >>
Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless. He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC. We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...More >>
After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...More >>
Marie Gentry was diagnosed with osteoporosis, neuropathy, scoliosis and was living a life full of pain. Until, she read a story on KPLC and met doctor Craig Morton and his creation of Accuplus. "My husband had to take care of me and take me to all the appointments and everything after 8 1/2 months and I got on the appointment I got in that car and I've been driving since," Gentry said. Now with torn rotator cuffs, and a continuation of her other painful diagnoses, Gentry r...More >>
