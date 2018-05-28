Zoosiana reopens after Saturday fire

Zoosiana, the zoo of Acadiana, has reopened according to their Facebook page.

The building that houses the train caught on fire, and had been burning for some time before firefighters arrived, according to KATC.

The Lafayette and Scott fire departments were called for assistance because of a water shortage, according to KATC.

No people or animals were injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

