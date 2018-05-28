Authorities: Two attempted rapes halted when neighbors intervene - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities: Two attempted rapes halted when neighbors intervene

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Richard Wayne Barras (Source: CPSO) Richard Wayne Barras (Source: CPSO)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

An arrest has been made in two reports of attempted rapes in South Lake Charles on Friday.

Both were in the vicinity of Country Club Road, according to Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso and Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon, who held a joint news conference Tuesday morning. Both attacks were thwarted when neighbors heard screams and responded.

Click HERE to watch the news conference.

Mancuso said the first call was received around 7:30 a.m. Friday about an attempted rape on Leon Drive, just south of Country Club. Mancuso said a man attacked an older woman who was outside, but fled when a neighbor heard her screaming and intervened.

Mancuso said the crimes were particularly concerning because the women did not know their alleged attacker. He said that often makes it hard to identify a suspect.

Around 8 a.m., Lake Charles police responded to a similar call, Dixon said. The woman was outside putting out the trash. Again a neighbor heard screaming, responded and the suspect ran away.

This time, though, authorities were able to obtain a partial tag number on a white Kia Sorento through video. Witnesses also gave a "very good description" of the suspect, Dixon said.

"That victim went through some tremendous, tremendous trauma," Dixon said. "Thank God for that neighbor."

The car was found behind a residence on Flounder Drive, Mancuso said. The suspect, Richard Wayne Barras, lives on Flounder Drive.

Barras, 31, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree rape and is being held on $900,000 bond. Barras was on parole and has a criminal history, but his previous crimes have been more in the nature of burglary and theft, Dixon said.

When asked what job Barras held and what role he had in the community, Mancuso began to say Barras was a "career thief," before Dixon interjected and said Barras' role was "being an idiot."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-06-02 03:26:48 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

  • Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-06-02 00:41:59 GMT

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

  • Locals react to Kmart closing

    Locals react to Kmart closing

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-06-01 23:18:31 GMT

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly