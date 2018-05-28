Police chief: Suspect in 6-vehicle accident reached speeds of 126 mph

A multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of US 171 and Fruge Street has lanes blocked. (Source: Perris Jones / KPLC)

The six-vehicle accident at the intersection of US 171 and Fruge Street Monday involved a suspect in a Westlake Police pursuit.

Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye said the pursuit began when officers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. Speeds reached 126 miles per hour.

James Christin Anderson, 24, was taken into custody on counts of aggravated flight from an officer with life endangerment, speeding, going 92 mph in a 60 mph zone, careless operation and reckless operation.

Wilrye said a Westlake police officer first saw Anderson driving 92 mph on I-10 eastbound. The vehicle then crossed the grassy shoulder to the Westlake exit ramp, then turned onto the I-10 eastbound entrance ramp. The vehicle then reached speeds of 110 mph on the Calcasieu River Bridge (on which the speed limit is 50 mph) and continued to travel at a high rate of speed, reaching 126 mph.

Wilrye said the vehicle crashed in Lake Charles after taking the Shattuck Street exit and traveling through a red light at the intersection of US 171 and Fruge at a high-rate of speed, crashing into multiple vehicles.

Anderson, who was not injured and refused all medical treatment, was taken into custody without further incident.

The accident resulted in all lanes being blocked, but all have since reopened. The accident happened around 1 p.m.

The Lake Charles Police Department worked the accident.

Lt. Richard Harrell says six vehicles were involved in the accident and three people were transported to hospitals.

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.