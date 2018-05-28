Buffalo Wild Wings responds to derogatory remark on customer's r - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Buffalo Wild Wings responds to derogatory remark on customer's receipt

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
By Theresa Schmidt, Reporter
(Source: Kay Weston / Facebook) (Source: Kay Weston / Facebook)

A local business found itself in hot water with some consumers after one or more employees were rude to a homeless man, but Buffalo Wild Wings seems to be trying to make it right.

It started at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles when a homeless man ordered some wings.

The employee who placed the order wrote "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," across the top of the receipt, according to a photo posted on Facebook. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt.

WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post.

The order slip was reportedly not intended to be seen by the man but it was. And in his outrage, he showed it to other customers - one of whom was 26-year-old customer Kailynn Weston. She was appalled and stood up for the man who she says was in tears.

"I was just really upset about it, like why would you do that, especially, and he said, 'You all know that I'm homeless, I don't have anywhere to live,' and it just really upset me," Weston said. "And I was like, 'That's not okay, one, for someone to treat a customer like that, let alone a customer in his condition,' " Kailynn said.

Weston said she was taught to treat people better than that.

"My mom, she always taught me to treat people the way you want to be treated," Weston said. "And it's not so much, I wouldn't want that to happen to me. I teach my children that you treat people how you want to be treated.

"And to know that someone was there and that mean to someone for no reason. It hurt my feelings. I didn't like it. I thought it was horrible."

Weston also demanded the employee or employees be disciplined.

"I walked up to the manager and I said, 'This isn't right and I demand that she get fired or something happen because I won't come here anymore, for sure, and I'll let other people know not to come here anymore, because it's not okay,' " she said.. 

But thanks to the management's positive response, she will still be a customer.

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year, said Regional Manager Ray Rhodes. He said Buffalo Wild Wings is also giving the man a gift card and donating a "couple hundred wings" to a local homeless shelter.

"It's embarrassing for this gentleman and it's very inhumane on the part of the employees," Rhodes said. "It's not our culture and it's not who we are."

Rhodes said that the employees involved will not be employed with Buffalo Wild Wings after Monday.

Weston said Rhodes said they helped the homeless man get a hotel room and gift card to Walmart to get himself some clothes.

