Avenue of Flags honors America's fallen soldiers - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Avenue of Flags honors America's fallen soldiers

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Memorial Day is a day to honor and remember those US soldiers who gave their lives to protect us.

Every year, hundreds of volunteers gather at Orange Grove-Graceland Cemetery to set up the Avenue of Flags.

The Avenue of Flags, a Lake Charles tradition for more than 30 years, is a stunning display of patriotism and is the largest display of memorial flags in the United States.

Director Ted Harless says seeing the community come together to set up the flags is a moving experience.

“You can just look around and see there’s over one-thousand-fifty flags," Harless said. "There were probably two to three hundred people putting them out this morning. We have people that have been putting out flags with us for like twenty years, twenty-five years. So, it’s just exciting to see the same people coming back, new people coming in. When you put up over one thousand flags in forty-five minutes, that’s really neat.”

If you weren’t able to see the flags today, they are displayed every Memorial and Veterans Day.

