Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 26, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 26, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Danae Nicole Williams, 19, Iowa: Possession of marijuana; possession, sale or distribution of a drug without a prescription; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

Brianna Rose Hebert, 17, Iowa: Possession of marijuana; sale, distribution or possession of a drug without prescription.

Karen Lynn Young, 51, Iowa: Possession of drugs, possession of marijuana , theft, contraband.

Richard Lee Davis, 43, Deridder: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, no motor vehicle insurance, owner to secure registration, violations of registration provisions, operating vehicle while license is suspended. Bond: $850.

Herbert Jermaine Johnson, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

James Warren Dever, 33, Basile: Drug paraphernalia,, possession of drugs. Bond: $3,000.

Carlos Roberto Hammond, 23, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of marijuana; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, produce or manufacture.

Craig Dante Green, 25, Lake Charles: Failure to comply with sex offender identification requirement.

Bryson Lee Lawrence Skinner, 21, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, careless operation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. Bond: $1,350.

Todd Ryan Ashworth, 28, Florein: Theft, possession of marijuana, possession of drugs, resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Danny Paul Rider, 32, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer, possession of marijuana, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons.

Jordan Ambrose Coleman, 29, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Zackery Wade Base, 29, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Ladrakeus Dejon Mayne, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, possession of marijuana.

Robert Wyatt Patton, 41, Bossier: Operating while intoxicated.

Joshua Evan Litchfield, 29, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery.

