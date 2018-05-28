Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 25, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 25, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Shelly Jo Ellender, 32, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Christopher Clifton Bradley, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, possession of drugs, illegal use of drugs in the presence of persons under 17, display of plates, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,750.

Somer Lynn Hunter, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, possession of drugs, illegal use of a drugs in the presence of persons under 17, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,500.

Roderick Lionel Thibodeaux, 47, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $35,750.

Chad Demond Levier, 19, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things, probation violation. Bond: $10,000.

Benicia Montez Champagne, 42, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Michael Burnard Silva, 42, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass, obscenity, resisting a police officer with force or violence, possession of marijuana.

Cody Wayne Scott, 38, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders. Bond: $5,000.

Frankie Lee Shepherd, Jr., 50, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Stacy Paul Fontenot, 32, Lake Charles: Theft, simple burglary, probation violation. Bond:  $50,000.

Stephen Ray Johnson, 48, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify s a sex offender or child predator.

Christopher Wayne Jones, II, 24, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, contraband, criminal conspiracy. Bond: $40,000.

Lionel Demonte Lebine, 22, Lake Charles: Simple assault, domestic abuse battery. Bond: $30,000.

Lawrence Lemar Gradnigo, 54, Vinton: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, vehicle not registered, automobile insurance policies, driver must be licensed, owner to secure registration.

Richard Wayne Barras, 31, Lake Charles: Attempted first-degree rape.

Dalton Keith Sonnier, 17, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery.

Dorothy Lynn Browne, 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $1,500.

Christopher Allen Thompson, 36, Sulphur: Simple battery, aggravated battery, possession of drugs.

Samuel Kevin Damor Flemmings, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, probation and parole detainer.

Ellis Noah Bartie, II, 35, Lake Charles: Failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements.

Herman Joseph Alexander, 35, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of synthetic marijuana.

Jarvius Deanta Walker, 20, Natchitoches: Instate detainer.

Curtis Kendall Lee, 37, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

