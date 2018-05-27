14-year-old shot Saturday night was student at Moss Bluff Middle - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

14-year-old shot Saturday night was student at Moss Bluff Middle School

By KPLC Digital Staff
MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

A teenage boy has died following an accidental shooting in Moss Bluff Saturday night.

At approximately 10:08 p.m., the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call that a subject was shot on Koonce Road, according to Stitch Guillory, chief deputy of CPSO.

Warren Wimberly, 14, was shot  in the chest at a sleep over at a friends house. Guillory says another 14-year-old boy didn't realize the gun he had was loaded when he pointed it at Wimberly and the gun was discharged.

"This is an opportunity for parents to sit their kids down and have a long hard conversation with them about safety of guns and how important it is to not play with guns," Guillory added. "You know, I have a 14-year-old myself and I sat him down this morning and had a long conversation with him."

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and is still ongoing. Guillory says once it's concluded, the report will be sent to the District Attorney's Office to review for possible charges.

Guillory says Wimberly was a student at Moss Bluff Middle School.

His family has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

7News will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

